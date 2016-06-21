3 Floyd's Smashed Face
Amber Ale | 22 oz
An aggressively hopped American Amber Ale sure to crush your skull and liquify your brain. 7.7% ABV.
SkuBE-3FLAMBRL-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

