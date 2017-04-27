Alpine Hoppy Birthday
Home/Beer/Alpine Hoppy Birthday

Alpine Hoppy Birthday

Session IPA | 6 bottles | Starts at $15.99
Made with 6 different hops, this bold brew is refreshing enough to enjoy again and again. 5.25% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-A64020-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like