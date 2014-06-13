Allagash
Allagash

Tripel Reserve | 25 oz | Starts at $12.19
American Tripel. Passion fruit with subtle notes of banana and honey. 9.0% ABV
Brand/companyallagash
Rating94
SkuBE-ALLATRP-750
Size25 oz
Stylebelgian tripel
Type/varietalBeer

