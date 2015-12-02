Allagash Odyssey
Home/Beer/Allagash Odyssey

Allagash Odyssey

Dark Wheat Beer | 750 ml | Starts at $27.99
This deep brown wheat beer boasts an aroma of black treacle and raisin and flavor hints of dates. 10.4% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-ALLODY-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like