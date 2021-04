Track 7 Hoppy Palm – Pale Ale

Hoppy Palm Pale Ale, has been aggressively dry-hopped with Cascade, Chinook, and Galaxy hops, producing an American Pale Ale with a light body and minimal sweetness. If you pay close attention, you’ll notice tropical notes from the Galaxy hops, with the Cascade hops giving it a hint of citrus as well.