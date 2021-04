New Belgium Brewing – Dayblazer Ale

24 oz Can

15 Cans 12 oz

A deliciously refreshing golden ale, at 4.8% ABV, brewed with the finest malts and hops giving a sweet crisp citrus finish with just a hint of honey.