New Belgium Brewing Belgian Collection – 1554 Enlightened Dark Ale

Other than being dark in color, 1554 has little in common with Porters or Stouts. Layers of flavor; plummy and yeasty toward the end, complex and subtle. Try this rich Brussels style black ale.