Lagunitas Brewing – NightTime Ale

Nighttime should never be confused with Daytime. If we are assuming this is the big, dark and scary sidekick to Daytime, this ale is packed full of highly roasted malts then bitterly balanced with fistfuls of the funkiest hops. Not for the lunch crowd, the sensitive or the faint of heart.