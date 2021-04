Lost Coast Brewery – Downtown Brown

22 oz From $ 7.39

6 Bottles From $ 12.99

12 Bottles From $ 19.99

A smooth, full-bodied brown ale, lightly hopped with a hint of roasted and crystal malts. Dark in color without the heavy taste of porter or stout. 5% ABV