Drake's – 1500 American Pale Ale

Generously dry-hopped with Amarillo and Simcoe for a bright, piney punch, 1500 brings together orange blossom and grapefruit notes with a touch of honey sweetness. We don’t like choosing favorites, but 1500 is our perfect everyday hoppy beer.