Beachwood Brewing – Foam Top Blonde Ale

Gold Medal winner at 2013 Great American Beer Festival in Golden or Blonde Ale category. Winner of 2012 World Beer Cup Gold Award in Blonde or Golden Ale category. This brew is lightly hopped, delicate in body, and very refreshing with a crisp finish