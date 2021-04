Anderson Valley Brewing – Boont Amber Ale

GOLD MEDAL-SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR COMPETITION. This amber ale is on the way to sneaking into the porter family; a big, full-body with hints of chocolate and malt dominate this always pleasing ale.