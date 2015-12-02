Adelbert's Brewery Black Rhino
Adelbert's Brewery Black Rhino

Dark Ale | 750 ml | Starts at $11.99
Smooth earthy ale with hints of coffee and cocoa. 5.6% ABV
SkuBE-ADEBR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

