5 Rabbit Gringolandia
Home/Beer/5 Rabbit Gringolandia

5 Rabbit Gringolandia

Super Pils | 4 cans | Starts at $13.99
Grassy and light with some honey notes and some herbal qualities. 7.2% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuBE-5RB-4CANS
Size4 cans
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like