3 Floyd's Blackheart
Home/Beer/3 Floyd's Blackheart

3 Floyd's Blackheart

English IPA | 16 oz | Starts at $15.99
Using English malts, English hops, and English yeast, and aged slightly on toasted oak for a 19th-century taste. 8.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuBE-3FLYBLK-16OZ
Size16 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like