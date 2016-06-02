10 Barrel Piña
Home/Beer/10 Barrel Piña

10 Barrel Piña

Pineapple Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $12.99
Piña is a light easy drinking Summer Ale made with pineapple and passion fruit. 4.8%
Get this delivered
SkuBE-10BRPNPPL-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like