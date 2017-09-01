Alcohol Delivery in South Bay LA

Alcohol delivery in 30 mins means you can let the good times roll.

How to Get Saucey

  • The whole liquor store

    Fan favorites, seasonal booze, and local picks.

  • In 30 min

    We’re already on our way—no need to get up.

  • At the drop of a pin

    We’re outside—Cheers! See you for round two.

Shop
Tequila

Shop
Whiskey

Shop
Vodka

Shop
Wine

Shop
Beer

South Bay LA Coverage Map

ZIP Codes We Deliver To

  • 90245
  • 90266
  • 90277
  • 90254
  • 90278
  • 90250
  • 90260
  • 90503
  • 90504
  • 90501
  • 90248
  • 90732
  • 90731
  • 90275
  • 90274
  • 90710
  • 90717
  • 90505

Get Saucey
in South Bay LA

On-demand 30-min delivery or 2-day shipping