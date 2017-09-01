Alcohol Delivery in Silicon Valley

Alcohol delivery in 30 mins means you can let the good times roll.

How to Get Saucey

  • The whole liquor store

    Fan favorites, seasonal booze, and local picks.

  • In 30 min

    We’re already on our way—no need to get up.

  • At the drop of a pin

    We’re outside—Cheers! See you for round two.

Shop
Tequila

Shop
Whiskey

Shop
Vodka

Shop
Wine

Shop
Beer

Silicon Valley Coverage Map

Neighborhoods We Deliver To

  • Mountain View
  • Sunnyvale
  • Cupertino
  • Loyola
  • Jackson Park
  • North Los Altos
  • Shoreline West
  • North Whisman
  • Whisman Station
  • Cuernavaca
  • Waverly Park
  • Snail
  • Morse Park
  • Lakewood
  • Plaza Del Rey
  • San Miguel
  • Heritage District
  • Gavello Glen
  • Cumberland South
  • Loyola Corners
  • Woodland Acres
  • The Highlands
  • South Los Altos
  • Wrightmont Corners
  • Nimitz
  • Panama Park
  • Sunnyvarts
  • Birdland Neighbors
  • Calvert
  • Rancho Riconada
  • Alderbrook
  • Joaquin Miller
  • Lynbrook
  • Rainbow
  • Westbrook
  • Brookvale Chantel

ZIP Codes We Deliver To

  • 94304
  • 94022
  • 94306
  • 94040
  • 94043
  • 94041
  • 94024
  • 95014
  • 94087
  • 95070
  • 95129
  • 95051
  • 94086
  • 94085
  • 94089
  • 95002
  • 94303
  • 95054

Get Saucey
in Silicon Valley

On-demand 30-min delivery or 2-day shipping