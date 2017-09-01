Alcohol Delivery in SF South Bay

Alcohol delivery in 30 mins means you can let the good times roll.

How to Get Saucey

  • The whole liquor store

    Fan favorites, seasonal booze, and local picks.

  • In 30 min

    We’re already on our way—no need to get up.

  • At the drop of a pin

    We’re outside—Cheers! See you for round two.

Tequila

Whiskey

Vodka

Wine

Beer

SF South Bay Coverage Map

Neighborhoods We Deliver To

  • San Lorenzo
  • Hayward Acres
  • North Hayward
  • Upper B Street
  • Longwood-Winton Grove
  • Burbank
  • Hayward
  • Mission-Foothill
  • Jackson Triangle
  • Russell City
  • Mt. Eden, Southgate
  • Hayward Highland
  • Harder-Tennyson
  • Mission-Garin
  • Glen Eden
  • Tennyson-Alquire
  • Fairview
  • Eden Shores
  • Carpenter
  • Union City
  • Lakes and Birds
  • Ardenwood
  • Northgate

ZIP Codes We Deliver To

  • 94577
  • 94579
  • 94578
  • 94580
  • 94545
  • 94541
  • 94544
  • 94546
  • 94552
  • 94542
  • 94587
  • 94555
  • 94536

