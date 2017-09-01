Alcohol Delivery in Chicago
Alcohol delivery in 30 mins means you can let the good times roll.
How to Get Saucey
The whole liquor store
Fan favorites, seasonal booze, and local picks.
In 30 min
We’re already on our way—no need to get up.
At the drop of a pin
We’re outside—Cheers! See you for round two.
Chicago Coverage Map
Neighborhoods We Deliver To
- Belmont Cragin
- Bronzeville
- Chinatown
- Gold Coast
- Hermosa
- Humboldt park
- Hyde Park
- Kenwood
- Lincoln Park
- Logan Square
- Loop
- Oak Park
- Old Town
- River Forest
- River North
- South loop
- Uptown
- West town
- Wicker Park
- Wrigleyville
ZIP Codes We Deliver To
- 60649
- 60615
- 60637
- 60653
- 60611
- 60605
- 60601
- 60603
- 60616
- 60609
- 60608
- 60607
- 60604
- 60602
- 60654
- 60606
- 60661
- 60642
- 60612
- 60622
- 60621
- 60624
- 60651
- 60644
- 60804
- 60302
- 60304
- 60402
- 60546
- 60130
- 60301
- 60305
- 60141
- 60153
- 60160
- 60155
- 60526
- 60513
- 60634
- 60707
- 60639
- 60706
- 60630
- 60641
- 60646
- 60618
- 60647
- 60625
- 60659
- 60645
- 60712
- 60626
- 60660
- 60640
- 60613
- 60657
- 60614
- 60610